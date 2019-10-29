Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Memorial Gathering 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Memorial service 7:30 PM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Ann Heath, a native of Campti and a resident of Gonzales, passed away on October 18, 2019 surrounded by family at the age of 72. She was a wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many who will be greatly missed. She retired as a Rural Mail Carrier with years of service from the United States Postal Service. She grew up on a farm where she adored and cared for all types of animals. She was a true "farm girl"! She took great pride in growing her vegetable and flower gardens, having the prettiest yard in the neighborhood! She loved doing anything outdoors but she especially loved spending time with her family. She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Henderson (Dennis), and Darlene Marchand (Cody); three step daughters, Donna Hutchinson (Jeff), Darlene Lamendola (Willie), and Tracy Heath (Holly); one step son, Bob Heath, Jr., (Alice); two brothers, Willie Gene Foster (Blackie), and Jesse James Foster (Linda Sue); five grandchildren, Kenneth Darga, Brandon Jumonville, Kayla Jumonville, Sarah Guedry (Chase), and Phillip Marchand; nine step grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; Haylee, Gavyn, and Rylee Guedry; and eleven step great-grandchildren along with a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie and John Foster; her husband of 26 years, Robert Heath, Sr.; five brothers, John Delton, Francis Raymond, Jack O'Neal, Edwin Wayne and Richard "Dickie" David; and one grandson, Dustan Duke Reine. A Memorial will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6:00 pm-9:00 pm with the service beginning at 7:30 pm at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at Shirley Ann Heath, a native of Campti and a resident of Gonzales, passed away on October 18, 2019 surrounded by family at the age of 72. She was a wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many who will be greatly missed. She retired as a Rural Mail Carrier with years of service from the United States Postal Service. She grew up on a farm where she adored and cared for all types of animals. She was a true "farm girl"! She took great pride in growing her vegetable and flower gardens, having the prettiest yard in the neighborhood! She loved doing anything outdoors but she especially loved spending time with her family. She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Henderson (Dennis), and Darlene Marchand (Cody); three step daughters, Donna Hutchinson (Jeff), Darlene Lamendola (Willie), and Tracy Heath (Holly); one step son, Bob Heath, Jr., (Alice); two brothers, Willie Gene Foster (Blackie), and Jesse James Foster (Linda Sue); five grandchildren, Kenneth Darga, Brandon Jumonville, Kayla Jumonville, Sarah Guedry (Chase), and Phillip Marchand; nine step grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; Haylee, Gavyn, and Rylee Guedry; and eleven step great-grandchildren along with a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie and John Foster; her husband of 26 years, Robert Heath, Sr.; five brothers, John Delton, Francis Raymond, Jack O'Neal, Edwin Wayne and Richard "Dickie" David; and one grandson, Dustan Duke Reine. A Memorial will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6:00 pm-9:00 pm with the service beginning at 7:30 pm at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close