Service Information
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
(225)-647-8608

Visitation
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church

Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church

Shirley Ann Landry Diez went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 3, 2019. Born August 10, 1932, she was the first graduating class of Dutchtown High School to have to attend 12 years instead of 11 years, she worked at Elliot's Department Store in Gonzales, was secretary to the principal at Dutchtown High School, was a member of the Ladies Aux Society at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville and was also on the committee for funeral food and hospitality there, she studied at Pace School of Beauty and also under Sam Brocato in Hair Trends in Cosmetology. She was the owner/operator of Shirley's Beauty Shop and owner of Shirley's Wigs and Things in Gonzales. Shirley is survived by her 2 sons, Kevin Andrew (Chef KD) Diez and wife Collette Degruy Diez, Dale Michael Diez and wife Natalie Myers Diez; grandchildren, Tessa and Mike Renaud, Wes and Chelsea Diez, Nicole and Ryan Klasen, Mindy Diez, Abigail Diez, Amanda Diez and Matthew Diez; great grandchildren, Gabriel Renaud, Grace and Faith Renaud, Jacee Diez, Ava Renaud, Mason Diez, Vander Renaud, Keaton Renaud and Aria Diez. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Sterling Andrew Diez; her father, Leo Landry who passed away when she was only 7 years old; her mother, Regina Landry; sister, Mildred Landry Babin and brother-in-law, Murry Henry Babin. Visitation will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 9:30AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM. Interment will follow at Prairieville Community Cemetery.

