Service Information

Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road
Baker , LA 70714
(225)-775-1991

Visitation
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
5657 Thomas Road
Baker , LA

Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
5657 Thomas Road
Baker , LA

Obituary

Shirley Ann Marchiafava Duplessis, 84 years old, beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 2, 2020. She entered this world on December 11, 1935, born to Anna and Augustino Marchiafava, in Baton Rouge, LA. Shirley was a faithful member of St. Isidore Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Redemptorist High School. Shirley is survived by her loving sons, Danny Duplessis, Kenny Duplessis, and Brian Duplessis and wife Eugenie; daughter, Theresa Duplessis and companion Vincent Mock; grandchildren, Daniel Clyde Duplessis and wife Kristi, Michael Duplessis and wife Courtney, and David Duplessis and girlfriend Jill; great grandchildren, Lacey Duplessis, and McKenzie, McKayla and McKinley Duplessis; brother, Donald "Donnie" Marchiafava and wife Chris; sisters, Esther Lee Simon and husband Melvin, and Lorraine Marchiafava; along a host of nieces and nephews. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Augustino Marchiafava; sister, Merry Lou Lucia and husband Joe; brother, Michael Marchiafava. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 5657 Thomas Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Wednesday, February 05, 2020, from 9:00 AM until the Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM, officiated by Father Frank Bass along with Deacon Brent Duplessis. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana.

Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020

