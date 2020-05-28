Shirley Mae Banks-Coleman was born July 9, 1950 to union of Joseph and Jessie Banks. She departed this life on May 8, 2020. Her children are Jeanette Banks, Bridget Banks, John Banks, Tiffany Banks, Lakesha Banks and Cedric Banks, all of Baton Rouge, LA. She was married to Foreman Coleman. Visitation will be May 30, 2020 9 - 10 a.m. Funeral will be at 11 a.m. at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70811.

