Shirley Bass Ellzey
Shirley Bass Ellzey, 83, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana and grew up in Amite, Louisiana. She was a resident of Tupelo, MS since 1972. Most of her adult life she worked in the medical field, either as a secretary or transcriptionist. She loved her family. Watching "Murder She Wrote" was her favorite pastime. She was a saved Christian and a lifetime Baptist. Survivors include her daughters, Tonja Ellzey Russell (Wendell) and Sasha Ellzey Kidder (Will); her son, Damon B. Ellzey; her six grandchildren, Robert E. Russell, Carley Russell Norris (Jordan), Christopher B. Ellzey, Samantha J. Ellzey, Elizabeth Kate Kidder, and Nathan B. Smith; three great-grandchildren, Syble Grace Norris, Bobbie Lucy Norris, and Joshua Levi Norris; brother, George Edward Bass, Jr. (Pat); and many more beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ben Ellzey; her father, George Edward Bass, Sr.; mother, Vickey Baham Bass; three sisters, Vicki Wilkins, Millie Spence, Billie Jean Bass; one brother-in-law, Charles "Charlie" Wilkins and one grandson, Justin Levi Russell. A Memorial Service will be held at 2PM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Pavilion #1, Howard Stafford Park in Pontotoc, MS with Bro. Paul Childress officiating. If rain, Toxish Baptist Church, Pontotoc, MS.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24, 2020.
