Shirley Bunch, a resident of Baton Rouge passed away on January 28, 2020 at the age of 63. Visiting 9 AM on Saturday, February 8 at Asbury Independent Methodist Church, White Castle until religious services at 11 AM, conducted by Rev. Andrew Richardson, Pastor. Internment in the church cemetery. She is survived by her daughter Pamela Bunch Breaux, 3 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 2 sisters, 6 brothers, a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020