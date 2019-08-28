|
Shirley Callegan Chustz entered the gates of heaven on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the age of 81. A Baton Rouge resident, she was a life-long member of St. Gerard Catholic Church and a proud graduate of Redemptorist High School. Shirley is survived by her devoted brother-in-law, Ovie Lee Brown; niece, Angie Brown Melancon and husband Charles "Craig" Melancon; great-nephew, Jesse Floyd and wife Leanne; and by her lovingly remembered cousins of the Ashford and Callegan families. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph "Jay" Norman Chustz, Jr.; parents, Murphy Antony Callegan and Hattie Bell Ashford Callegan; sisters, Virginia Callegan and Linda Callegan Brown; and niece, Christine Brown Floyd. Pall Bearers are Craig Melancon, Jesse Floyd, Matt Floyd, Michael Floyd and Tommy Floyd. Honorary Pall Bearers are Darryl Ashford, David Ashford, Dickie Ashford, Donnie Ashford and J.W. Ashford. Our sincere gratitude to Dr. Gerald Barber, Dr. Victor Oliver, and the staff of Amber Terrace Assisted Living for giving many years of excellent care. A special thank you to St. Joseph Hospice. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at St. Gerard Catholic Church beginning at 10:15am until celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 followed by internment at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019