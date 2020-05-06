Shirley "Bootsie" Cangelosi Pecoraro, a native and life-long resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully of natural causes on May 5, 2020 at the age of 90 years and 7 months. Bootsie grew up in Baton Rouge and met the love of her life, John Pecoraro. They were married on February 14, 1953 and were married just over 61 years. She loved and enjoyed being with family and friends whenever possible. She enjoyed dancing and dining out, playing cards, shopping, dressing fashionably and looking her best, going to Mardi Gras Balls, Casinos and watching LSU football games. She was a lady of strength and class with a beautiful smile and a zest for life. She was an active member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and a supporter of St. Jude Children's Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John "Peck" Pecoraro, Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Robinson and husband Robert "Bo" Robinson; her daughter, Janie Moran and husband Tyler Moran; and her son, John Pecoraro, Jr. and wife, Pam. She had 12 grandchildren, Heather LeBlanc and husband Kevin of Baton Rouge, Robert "Robby" Robinson and Brett Robinson of Baton Rouge, Austin Moran and Devin Moran of Spring, TX, Emily Fulks and husband Sam of Little Elm, TX, Loressa Watts and husband Ryan of Little Elm, TX, Halton Pecoraro and wife Nikki of Frisco, TX, Hunter Pecoraro and wife Camille of Carrollton, TX, Bethany, Mackenna and Destiny Pecoraro of Little Elm, TX. Bootsie also had 11 great grandchildren, Cooper, Lucy, Ainsley, Violet, Henry, Ruby, Lilac, Pearl, Hudson, Emerson and Lacey, whom she loved very much; she is also survived by her brother, Thomas "Tommy" Manzullo; and many nieces and nephews. Bootsie's funeral service will be private because of the circumstances at this time; her family and friends will celebrate her life at a future time when circumstances allow. The family would like to especially thank Joyce for the three years of faithful, loving care she gave to Bootsie in her home and also to Joyce's sisters, Deborah and Ella Mae. Thank you also to the Griswold Home caregivers. Family and friends are invited to sign an online memorial book for Shirley, "Bootsie" Pecoraro at www.greenfunerals.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 6 to May 8, 2020.