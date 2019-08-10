|
Shirley Cassano Deaville Cedotal, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on August 10, 2019 at the age of 90. Shirley enjoyed crafts, fishing on Belle River, cooking for her family and friends, watching sports and game shows and the Food Channel. She was a member of The Cruisin Cajun RV Association and COA. She is survived by her children, Brent Deaville and wife Patsy, Sheila Lowe and husband Edward, her step-daughter, Anne Watson and husband Leroy, and her step-son, Curtis Cedotal Jr.; her grandchildren, Brandi LeBlanc, Ryan Deaville, Sarah Lowe, Lauren Lowe, Kyle Watson, Leigh Anne Zachary, Ginger Mincin, Sean Cedotal, and Kevin Cedotal; and 11 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her first husband, OJ Deaville; her second husband, Curtis Cedotal; her son, Gene Deaville, her parents, Fred Cassano, Sr. and Mable Sicard Cassano; and her brothers, Fred Cassano Jr. and Lloyd Cassano (Bap). Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue Monday, August 12, 2019 from 9:00 am until funeral services at 10:00 am. Burial to follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Ryan Deaville, Gregg LeBlanc, Caden LeBlanc, Ed Lowe, Leroy Watson, Kyle Watson, Eli Leon and Grayson Deaville. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019