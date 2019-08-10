The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Cedotal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Cassano Deaville Cedotal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Cassano Deaville Cedotal Obituary
Shirley Cassano Deaville Cedotal, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on August 10, 2019 at the age of 90. Shirley enjoyed crafts, fishing on Belle River, cooking for her family and friends, watching sports and game shows and the Food Channel. She was a member of The Cruisin Cajun RV Association and COA. She is survived by her children, Brent Deaville and wife Patsy, Sheila Lowe and husband Edward, her step-daughter, Anne Watson and husband Leroy, and her step-son, Curtis Cedotal Jr.; her grandchildren, Brandi LeBlanc, Ryan Deaville, Sarah Lowe, Lauren Lowe, Kyle Watson, Leigh Anne Zachary, Ginger Mincin, Sean Cedotal, and Kevin Cedotal; and 11 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her first husband, OJ Deaville; her second husband, Curtis Cedotal; her son, Gene Deaville, her parents, Fred Cassano, Sr. and Mable Sicard Cassano; and her brothers, Fred Cassano Jr. and Lloyd Cassano (Bap). Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue Monday, August 12, 2019 from 9:00 am until funeral services at 10:00 am. Burial to follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Ryan Deaville, Gregg LeBlanc, Caden LeBlanc, Ed Lowe, Leroy Watson, Kyle Watson, Eli Leon and Grayson Deaville. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now