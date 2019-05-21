Shirley Chandler Rimes, a native of Pine Grove, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on May 6, 2019 at the age of 77. She was a1960 high school graduate from Pine Grove, and also attended Southeastern Louisiana University. She started her career working for the highway department and later became an accountant for the Louisiana teacher's retirement system, helping teachers get their retirement. She loved to collect classic bells, spoons, and vintage coins, along with photos for her picture albums. She was also an avid dog lover. She is survived by her children, Brandon Rimes of Baton Rouge, Ronald Buhler and wife Rose of Bossier City; sister, Dorothy Baiamonte of Hammond; grandchildren, Kayla Buhler and Zachary Buhler of Bossier City; great-grandchildren, Bryson Mortensen and Aisley Cummings of Bossier City. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Rimes, Sr.; sister, Joyce Chandler Demourelle; parents, Virgil Lea Chandler and Rita Fay King Chandler. Interment was held privately for her family at Pine Grove Cemetery on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 22, 2019