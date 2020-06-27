Shirley Clay Stampley entered into eternal rest on June 25, 2020 at the age of 79. She was a Deputy Assessor and graduate of Capitol High School Class of 1958. Survived by her daughter, Shonda L. Stampley and son, Jeffery C. Stampley. Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Stampley. Visitation Wednesday, July 1, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Elm Park Baptist Church, 5150 Landis Dr., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Barry L. Guy officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 27 to Jul. 1, 2020.