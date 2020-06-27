Shirley Clay Stampley
Shirley Clay Stampley entered into eternal rest on June 25, 2020 at the age of 79. She was a Deputy Assessor and graduate of Capitol High School Class of 1958. Survived by her daughter, Shonda L. Stampley and son, Jeffery C. Stampley. Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Stampley. Visitation Wednesday, July 1, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Elm Park Baptist Church, 5150 Landis Dr., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Barry L. Guy officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 27 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Elm Park Baptist Church
JUL
1
Service
10:00 AM
Elm Park Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
