Service Information Renaissance Services 12552 Airline Hwy Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-644-2976 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Revival Temple Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Revival Temple Service 11:00 AM Revival Temple

Favour is deceitful, and beauty is vain: but a woman that feareth the Lord, she shall be praised. Proverbs 31:30. Shirley Crocker Williams went home to be with the Lord at 12:09 p.m., Tuesday, May 7, 2019, surrounded by family. Shirley was born to John Thomas and Mary Ivie Cade Crocker in Water Valley, Ms., on April 8, 1945. She was 74 years old and a resident of Walker. She was a loving wife, sister, mother, maw-maw, granny and aunt. She loved to garden and enjoyed sewing. She was a recently retired, school bus driver. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Revival Temple and Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with services conducted by Pastor Wes Courtney. Interment in the Revival Temple Cemetery, Walker, La. Renaissance Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by three sons and one daughter, Damion Williams and wife Jamie; Darrin Williams and wife Theresia; Henry Williams Jr. and wife Dana; Sheila Nelson and husband Timothy Sr.; Nine grandchildren, Lynsey Rodriguez and husband Joshua, Aaron Williams, Ashley Williams and husband Derrick, Amanda and Timothy Nelson Jr., Dariane McDaniel and husband Bryce, Danea Robicheaux and husband Timothy, Trace and Drew Williams and numerous great-grandchildren; Three sisters, Betty Thomason, Wendy Crocker, and Sara Roberts; Two brothers, Bill Crocker and Ronnie Martin; along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Williams Sr.; Stepmother, Erma Crocker. Pallbearers will be Aaron Williams, Trace Williams, Timothy Nelson Jr., Joshua Rodriguez, Ricky Williams, and Todd Williams. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Pastor Wes Courtney and the Revival Temple Family for their strong support and love. The family would also like to extend heartfelt appreciation for all the prayers and acts of kindness during this time by friends and loved ones. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 10 to May 14, 2019

