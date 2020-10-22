1/1
Shirley Dianne Street
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Dianne Street – died 10/20/20, age 77, Watson, LA, Golden Age Nursing Home Denham Springs. She is survived by her sons, Cary Boyle, wife Tracey, Hammond LA and Darrick Street, wife Michelle, Watson LA, step-daughter – Roxanne Street, daughter-in-law, Debra (Underwood) Sheehan, Amanda Neal, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, sisters, Maythel Young, Watson LA, Brenda Gibson, Watson LA and brother, Donald Wright, Mount Hermon LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernice and Donovan F. Wright, her son, Darryl "Zane" Underwood, and by her spouse, James Street. Dianne was a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother. She was known for her sweet demeanor and pleasant personality. Dianne was always happy to have her family gathered near her, and especially enjoyed having coffee with her sisters daily. She worked as a bookkeeper and enjoyed quilting, camping, and boating. She sewed quilts with the Live Oak United Methodist Church Peace Makers, which were donated to homeless shelters, veterans and other charities. The family thanks her many caregivers especially Livingston Parish Council on Aging, Carpenter House Hospice, Golden Age Nursing Home, and the Live Oak Methodist Church community. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 12:00p until 2:00pm. Graveside services will be held at Live Oak United Methodist Cemetery at 2:30pm. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
25
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Live Oak United Methodist Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved