Shirley Dianne Street – died 10/20/20, age 77, Watson, LA, Golden Age Nursing Home Denham Springs. She is survived by her sons, Cary Boyle, wife Tracey, Hammond LA and Darrick Street, wife Michelle, Watson LA, step-daughter – Roxanne Street, daughter-in-law, Debra (Underwood) Sheehan, Amanda Neal, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, sisters, Maythel Young, Watson LA, Brenda Gibson, Watson LA and brother, Donald Wright, Mount Hermon LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernice and Donovan F. Wright, her son, Darryl "Zane" Underwood, and by her spouse, James Street. Dianne was a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother. She was known for her sweet demeanor and pleasant personality. Dianne was always happy to have her family gathered near her, and especially enjoyed having coffee with her sisters daily. She worked as a bookkeeper and enjoyed quilting, camping, and boating. She sewed quilts with the Live Oak United Methodist Church Peace Makers, which were donated to homeless shelters, veterans and other charities. The family thanks her many caregivers especially Livingston Parish Council on Aging, Carpenter House Hospice, Golden Age Nursing Home, and the Live Oak Methodist Church community. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 12:00p until 2:00pm. Graveside services will be held at Live Oak United Methodist Cemetery at 2:30pm. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.