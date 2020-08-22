Shirley Faye Lieux, age 96, died Thursday, August 20, 2020 peacefully at her home in Houma, Louisiana. From her birth in Thibodaux on January 5, 1924 to her death on Thursday, she nourished people around her with love, faith, and caring. She was born to Harold J. and Viola (Lauve) Toups as the eldest of three children. In 1934, the family moved to Plaquemine where Shirley spent her formative years. She graduated valedictorian from St. John's High School in 1940 and completed business college in 1941 after which she began working for the Iberville Parish Welfare Department. She began her career with the Louisiana Department of Insurance in 1947 and moved to Baton Rouge in 1951. She served as Executive Assistant to multiple Commissioners of Insurance retiring in 1976 with 29 years of service. She was married to her loving husband Bert Lieux in 1977 and moved to Houma, LA where she enjoyed her golden years. A devout Catholic her entire life, she was an active member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma. She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Viola Toups, sisters Catherine Ridley (Buzz) and Beryl Hosey (Sam) and her husband Bertrand "Bert" Lieux. She is survived by six loving nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, August 24, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in New Roads, LA. The Rite of Committal and burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in New Roads. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, St. Mary Church requires everyone to wear a face mask at all times during the service. If you are not able to wear one for medical reasons, you must provide a doctor's excuse. Please bring your own face mask.

