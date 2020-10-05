1/1
Shirley Frioux Settoon
1934 - 2020
Our beloved mother, sister, and grandmother, Shirley Frioux Settoon, born December 21, 1934, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the age of 85 at her home in Bayou Pigeon, Louisiana, surrounded by her loved ones. She was a kind and loving person who devoted her life to caring for her family and friends. She loved playing cards, visiting and speaking French with her friends, Anise Hebert and Anite Gaudet, and being with her family. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Alleman and husband Felman and Mona Langley and husband Patrick; sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Andrew Blanchard; grandchildren, Cory Alleman (Leslie), Dewayne Settoon, Cassie Dupree (Todd), LeeAnn Settoon, Ryan Langley (Lacie), Tyler Langley (Nichole), and Lexie Langley; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and two sisters-in-law, Isabelle Settoon and Geraldine "Cherry" Settoon. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Joseph "Joe" Settoon; a son Kirt; parents, Dassas and Marie Borne Frioux; and her brother, Ourele Frioux. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10am. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. Special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
Memories & Condolences

October 5, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
