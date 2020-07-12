A resident of Grosse Tete, Shirley Gibson Littles departed this life on July 10, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital at the age of 85. She leaves to cherish her memory four daughters, Evangelist Kathy Littles, Ethel Littles, Regina (Herman) Harris, Charlene (Johnnel) Butler; two sons, Melvin (Dana) Littles and Tyrome Littles; a sister, Mildred Harris; a brother, Clennon (Esther) Gibson; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at New Light Baptist Church, 76765 Cedar St., Grosse Tete, from 9 am to 10:30 am. Religious service beginning at 11:00 am will be conducted by Rev. Clyde McNell. Interment to immediately follow at the church cemetery. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

