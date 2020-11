Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirley Griffith, age 94, and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on November 13, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.

