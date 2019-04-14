Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Shirley Henderson Anderson, a native of Duplessis and resident of Walker, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the age of 82. Shirley will be remembered for her love of family, friends and the outdoors. She especially enjoyed cutting grass, being outdoors, watching the squirrels and hummingbirds. She was fond of boiled seafood and planned her day around where she wanted to eat. Shirley would bring deviled eggs and homemade fudge to every family event. She was loved and will be missed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Harry Rayburn and John Anderson, Sr., parents, Louis and Lottie Henderson, Sr.; sister, Jewel Denova. She is survived by daughters, Jennifer Bunnell (Norman), Nancy Desoto, Tammy Varnado (Tom); brother, Louis Henderson, Jr.; sisters, Margaret Delaune, Elva Michael, Verna Tircuit (Connie), Gertie Savoy; grandchildren, Jessica Bunnell, Joanna Bunnell, Sherry Edmonston (Shay), Ashley Desoto, Brandon Fontenot (Bridget), Natasha Fontenot and Danielle Edwards; great-grandchildren, Isabella Griffin, Alexis Desoto, Nicole Edmonston, Natalie Edmonston, Tommy and Nathan Bryant, Joshua and Michael Maher, Sailor, Maggie and Joseph Fontenot. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home from 9:30 am – 12:00 pm. The Funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm. The burial will immediately follow in Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery, Prairieville. Pallbearers will include Terry Farmer, Gilbert Matherne, Clint Anderson, Brandon Fontenot, Shay Edmonston and Tom Varnado. Honorary pallbearers will include Tommy Bryant, Nathan Bryant, Joshua Maher and Michael Maher. The family would like to thank Bridgeway Hospice for their care and compassion.

