Shirley Higgins McDaniel, age 86, entered into eternal rest with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was a graduate of Zachary High School and retired from Blue Cross of Louisiana in 1993 after 27 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph L. McDaniel, Jr, her parents, Roy and Permelia Higgins, and her sister, Francis Elizabeth Higgins. She is survived by her children, Terrie McDaniel Varnado and husband Jeff Varnado, Ralph L. McDaniel, III and wife Liz McDaniel, and Rebecca McDaniel. Also, very special to her were her nieces Ann Wroten Duffel, Nancy Wroten Kelly, Carol Wroten Dupuy and her honorary daughter Kathi Varnado Williams. Shirley was a mother to all who knew her and was known for making sure everyone was well fed. She loved her family and grand dogs fiercely. Shirley suffered from Lewy Body Dementia in her later years, but kept a positive attitude and her good sense of humor throughout her life. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 28th, at Greenoaks Funeral Home at 10:00 am until the funeral service at 2:00pm. Interment immediately following at Greenoaks Memorial Park. We want to thank the caregivers at Richard H. Murphy Hospice House and New Century Hospice for their wonderful and loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Richard H. Murphy Hospice Foundation, 1109 S. Chestnut St, Hammond, LA, 70403. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2019

