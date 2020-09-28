Shirley Hymel Sotile, 86, a native and resident of White Castle, LA, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sibling and friend. She enjoyed cooking, watching sports and traveling. Shirley leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Joseph A. Sotile; two sons, Greg Boudreaux and wife, Alison and Brian Sotile and wife, Rosemary; five grandchildren, Chance Boudreaux, Brennan Boudreaux, Miranda Sotile, Travis Mette and Trevor Mette; three brothers, Russell Hymel and wife, Emily, Gary Hymel and wife, Peggy and Terry Hymel and wife, Barbara; one son-in-law, Vic Mette; one sister-in-law, Kathleen Hymel and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded by her parents, Willie Sr. and Martha Landry Hymel; seven siblings, Alma Hymel, Neva Bolotte and husband, Julius, Allen Bill Hymel and wife, Joyce, Earl "Dut" Hymel, Gerald Hymel, Thomas Hymel and wife, Agnes and Willie Hymel Jr. and wife, Charlotte and one step daughter, Kathy Sotile Mette. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the White Castle Mausoleum at 11am. Due to current circumstances with COVID-19 please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

