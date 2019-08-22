Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley J. Hammond. View Sign Service Information Camphor Memorial United Meth 8742 Scenic Hwy Baton Rouge, LA 70807 Viewing 9:00 AM - 10:45 AM Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church Service 11:00 AM Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley J. Hammond was born on August 28, 1936 to the late William L. and Hattie Morgan Kelly in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She departed this life on August 15, 2019 after a lengthy illness, quietly asleep, her husband of 58 years, John B. Hammond,Jr., watchfully by her side. She attended Southern University, where she earned both her Bachelor's and Master's degrees. She performed her student teaching at the Southern, and stayed on, where she developed a career spanning over forty years. Her diligence and perseverance forge a reputation for her as a competent colleague, compassionate teacher, and caring mentor. She touched the lives of countless students, colleagues and administrators. Shirley is survived by her husband, John B. Hammond, Jr., her daughter, Sonya Theresa Greenidge; her son John B. Hammond, III (Yoko Hammond); five grandchildren: James Hammond, Bailey Greenidge, Jay Hammond, Kelly Greenidge and Will Hammond; and a host of loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Hattie M and William L. Kelly; mother and father-in-law, Harriet and John B. Hammond, Sr.; two sisters, Lois (Kelly) Wilkerson, Yvonne (Kelly) Coleman, and two brothers, Lloyd W. Kelly, Sr. and Donald J. Kelly, Sr. Viewing: Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 9AM - 10:45AM; Services: begin at 11AM -- all, to be held at Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church. Shirley J. Hammond was born on August 28, 1936 to the late William L. and Hattie Morgan Kelly in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She departed this life on August 15, 2019 after a lengthy illness, quietly asleep, her husband of 58 years, John B. Hammond,Jr., watchfully by her side. She attended Southern University, where she earned both her Bachelor's and Master's degrees. She performed her student teaching at the Southern, and stayed on, where she developed a career spanning over forty years. Her diligence and perseverance forge a reputation for her as a competent colleague, compassionate teacher, and caring mentor. She touched the lives of countless students, colleagues and administrators. Shirley is survived by her husband, John B. Hammond, Jr., her daughter, Sonya Theresa Greenidge; her son John B. Hammond, III (Yoko Hammond); five grandchildren: James Hammond, Bailey Greenidge, Jay Hammond, Kelly Greenidge and Will Hammond; and a host of loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Hattie M and William L. Kelly; mother and father-in-law, Harriet and John B. Hammond, Sr.; two sisters, Lois (Kelly) Wilkerson, Yvonne (Kelly) Coleman, and two brothers, Lloyd W. Kelly, Sr. and Donald J. Kelly, Sr. Viewing: Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 9AM - 10:45AM; Services: begin at 11AM -- all, to be held at Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close