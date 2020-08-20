1/1
Shirley Jean Domingue
1947 - 2020
Shirley Jean Domingue (nèe Raby) was born in New Orleans, LA on February 26, 1947 to the union of Clara Mae Gauthier Raby and James Raby, Jr. She departed this life August 16, 2020 at her residence. Shirley grew up in Baton Rouge, LA, and was a 1965 graduate of McKinley Senior High School. As an adult, she worked in retail for many years. She was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Shirley married Alvin Domingue, Jr., and they had three children: Errol Keith, Bridget Ann, and Brian Christopher. She and Alvin enjoyed life together until his death. Shirley is survived by her mother, Clara Raby; her brothers Bruce and Donald Raby (Vera); her children Errol Domingue (Angela), Bridget Crockett (Roderick), and Brian Domingue; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother Russell Raby, her father James Raby, Jr., and her husband Alvin Domingue, Jr., Viewing will be held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. with funeral services immediately following at 10:00 a.m. Please follow all COVID-19 guidelines.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Southern Memorial Gardens - Baton Rouge
3012 Blount Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 775-0727
