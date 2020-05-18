Shirley Jones Rosenbaum
Shirley Jones Rosenbaum, age 87, passed away surrounded by her family on May 5, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia and son-in-law Douglas; daughter Dianne and son-in-law Andrew; grandchildren Mary and her husband Kevin, and Hannah; and granddogs, Millie and Pippa. Shirley was the daughter of L. Bruce Jones, LSU Marching Band director. Shirley was passionately involved with Bible studies, church, square dancing and her Shaklee business. Her prayers, encouragement, love and support will be greatly missed. Shirley's family will honor her life in a private ceremony.

Published in The Advocate from May 18 to May 21, 2020.
