Shirley LeBlanc Diaz, age 95, a resident and native of Napoleonville, La. passed away June 8, 2020. She is survived by a daughter Diana Daigle (Butch), grandson Ryan Daigle (Stacy), great granddaughters Brittany Daigle and Brooke Daigle (Trent), one great great grandson Dreyson Todd DeMaria, sisters Laura Arboneaux and Ann Landry. She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Laura Delaune LeBlanc, husband Lloyd (Jack) Diaz, son Carol Diaz, grandson Todd Daigle, sister Audrey Foret, brothers Robert, Johnny and Jerry LeBlanc. Always a giving person she donated her body to science. As per her wishes there will be no service. She cared and loved her family and friends throughout her life. She was loved by all and will be missed greatly. Thanks to the staff at Assumption Health Care and Rehab. Thanks to Dr. Eric Gravois for being her caregiver and friend. Thanks to her sister Laura for the loving companionship.

