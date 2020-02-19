Shirley M. Berry (1945 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family, saddened my heart to..."
    - Mary L Murray
  • "My deepest sympathy on the loss of Shirley. May God..."
Service Information
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hall's Celebration Center
9348 Scenic Hwy.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Hall's Celebration Center
9348 Scenic Hwy.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Shirley M. Berry entered into eternal rest on February 15, 2020 at the age of 74. Survived by her daughters, Madelyn Jewel, Tyra Berry and Koydelia Lee; sons, David Berry and Steven Green; grandchildren, Cadurus Priestly, Tyree Berry, David Berry, Jr., Trevon Green, Te'Jun Lee, Destinee Lee, Aniyah Lee, Khloe Lee, Teyen Lee and Alexandriyah Green; great-grandchild, Kyleigh Priestly. Visitation Saturday, February 22, 2020, 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Elder Leonard McCray, Jr. officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.