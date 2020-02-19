Shirley M. Berry entered into eternal rest on February 15, 2020 at the age of 74. Survived by her daughters, Madelyn Jewel, Tyra Berry and Koydelia Lee; sons, David Berry and Steven Green; grandchildren, Cadurus Priestly, Tyree Berry, David Berry, Jr., Trevon Green, Te'Jun Lee, Destinee Lee, Aniyah Lee, Khloe Lee, Teyen Lee and Alexandriyah Green; great-grandchild, Kyleigh Priestly. Visitation Saturday, February 22, 2020, 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Elder Leonard McCray, Jr. officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020