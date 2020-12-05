1/1
Shirley M. Dixon Brooks
Shirley M. Dixon Brooks, 85 was a native of Batchelor, LA and life-long resident of Baton Rouge, La. She departed this life on Monday, November 23rd, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be held on Monday December 7th, 2020 at Desselle Funeral Home; 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 from 5 pm-7 pm. Her graveside memorial service will be Tuesday December 8th, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Old St. Mark Baptist Church, Batchelor, LA. Assistant Pastor Michael Pearl of Disciples Outreach Ministries officiating.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-8891
