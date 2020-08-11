Shirley Mack Louis, 66, departed this life on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge. She was a native of Zachary, Louisiana. Ms. Shirley Mack Louis leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Casey, Derick (Kelli) and Eric Louis; two God-children, Shon and Shontia Anthony; one sister Kusandra (Edward) Taylor; sister-in-law, Patricia S. Mack; four grandchildren, Jayden and Kaitlyn Louis, Jalen and Jordan Williams; one God-sister, Gigi Judson, and many other beloved family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Moses and Victorine Mack; one brother, Moses Mack Jr.; and paternal and maternal grandparents. Visitation is Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 5-7 p.m., at Richardson Funeral Home, 11816 Jackson Street, Clinton, LA. Graveside service and burial will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at The Mack Family Cemetery located behind St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church on 5956 Hwy. 19, Ethel, LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store