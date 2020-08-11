1/1
Shirley Mack Louis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Mack Louis, 66, departed this life on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge. She was a native of Zachary, Louisiana. Ms. Shirley Mack Louis leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Casey, Derick (Kelli) and Eric Louis; two God-children, Shon and Shontia Anthony; one sister Kusandra (Edward) Taylor; sister-in-law, Patricia S. Mack; four grandchildren, Jayden and Kaitlyn Louis, Jalen and Jordan Williams; one God-sister, Gigi Judson, and many other beloved family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Moses and Victorine Mack; one brother, Moses Mack Jr.; and paternal and maternal grandparents. Visitation is Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 5-7 p.m., at Richardson Funeral Home, 11816 Jackson Street, Clinton, LA. Graveside service and burial will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at The Mack Family Cemetery located behind St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church on 5956 Hwy. 19, Ethel, LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Richardson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
The Mack Family Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved