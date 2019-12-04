Shirley Mae Ballard Avants, a resident of Holden, La., passed away December 2, 2019 at North Oaks in Hammond, La. She was born August 28, 1936. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was retired from Livingston Parish School system where she spent 20 years as a bus driver. She is survived by her five children, Judy Avants Courtney and husband Charles, Carolyn Avants Aime and husband Dan, Charles Michael Avants, Terry Charles Avants and wife Lori, Sheila Avants Geissler and husband Peter. Grandchildren, Charles "Boo" Courtney, Chad Courtney, Nilsson Aime, Nathan Aime, Quentin Hoffman, Brandy Avants Jones, Charles Brandon Avants, Jacob Avants, Roy Avants, Justin Avants, Tyler Bourgeois, Talon Geissler and Trevor Geissler; 21 Great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Annie Mae Wesley Ballard and Henry Ballard and her sister Amy Louise Ballard Aime. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, La. December 6th Friday afternoon between 5pm-8pm and Funeral services to be held Saturday December 7th between 9am-10am, with burial at Salem Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2019