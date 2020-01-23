Shirley Mae 'Kitty' Davis, 74, wife of the late Alvin James Davis and resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away peacefully January 20, 2020. Shirley retired from her family business, Snowflakes BBQ Restaurant. Survived by her children Cheryl (Sherman) Jones, Shelia Davis, Gerald Davis, Kenneth (Cathy), Keith Davis, and Stacie (Tyquincy) Price of Baton Rouge, LA and Debra (Edgar) Mabson of Bloomfield Hills, MI. Sisters Anner Walker, Evelyn (James) Kelly, Lydia and Carolyn Shepard; Brothers Wilbert (Wanda) and Calvin (Marie) Shepard. 17 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses at 2:00 pm, 2562 Toulon Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020