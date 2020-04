Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirley Mae "Momo" Ferguson, a native of Jackson, Louisiana, departed life on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center at the age of 68. Survived by 2 daughters, Lisa (Danny) Johnson Sr, and Chantel Ferguson; 7 grandchildren, Jaquanna, Khadrereil, Kalandria, Chiandria Ferguson, Danesha and Danny Johnson Jr, and Lenetra Noflin; 4 great-grandchildren, Janiya Lewis, Aiden Johnson, Ty'Laesia and Ty'Quincey Robinson Jr., all of Jackson, Louisiana. 1 sister, Fannie (Timothy) Harris, 1 brother, Joe L. Ferguson of Jackson. 2 aunts, Pearlie Hills and Tessie Williams. 2 uncles, John (Margaret) Hills, and Frank Smith. 1 nephew, 1 niece; several close relatives and friends. Graveside Services on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 1:30 pm, Oak Grove Cemetery. Conducted by Rev. Dr. Gerard A. Robinson, Sr.

Would you like to Send Flowers