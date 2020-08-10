Shirley Mae Haynes entered into eternal rest at Lane Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was a 71 year old retired E.B.R.P. School System Educator. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 8:00 am until 9:45 am; due to COVID-19 restrictions, an invitation only service conducted by Rev. Perry Jones, will be FB live streamed via Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page at 10:00 am; interment at Mt Pleasant B.C.Cemetery. Survivors include her daughters, Mecca McKee and Calandrea Haynes; five grandchildren; three brothers; nieces,nephews including Monique Bryant whom she reared.

