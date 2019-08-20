Shirley Mae Plummer Nicholas

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Israel Baptist Church
Belle Rose, LA
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
First Israel Baptist Church
Belle Rose, LA
Shirley Mae Plummer Nicholas departed this life on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Gonzales, LA. She was 66, a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Visitation on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at First Israel Baptist Church, Belle Rose, LA from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 11:00 am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 985 369-7231. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019
