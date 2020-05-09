Shirley Mae Price Ross
Shirley Mae Price Ross departed this life on Thursday May 7, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 81, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Thibodaux, LA at 11:00am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA 70301 (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 9 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
jessie miller
May 8, 2020
Miss Shirley was A Sweet Loving Lady and loved to laugh!! Met her at Thibodaux Health Care. She was Loved by everyone and will be missed and remembered with love!!
Diana Gros
