Shirley Mae Price Ross departed this life on Thursday May 7, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 81, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Thibodaux, LA at 11:00am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA 70301 (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 9 to May 12, 2020.