Shirley Mae Rice Daigre
Shirley Mae Rice Daigre, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend; passed away at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the age of 78. A memorial service will be held at a later date. She was a resident of Grosse Tete and native of Baton Rouge, LA. She is survived by her husband, Floyd Robert "Bob" Daigre, Sr.; stepchildren, Floyd Daigre, Jr. and wife Patti, and Sandra Andre and husband Tim; fourteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Smith and husband Felix, and Mary Holland and husband Tommy; brother, Robert "Butch" Rice; special friends, Norma and Bobbie; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her son, Vernon Dean Tripp; daughter, Eugenia Marie Tripp; stepchildren, Travis and Donna Daigre; three brothers, Tommy and Richard Bienvenue and Johnny Rice; mother, Mae Adora Acosta Bienvenue; and father, Marshall Otis Rice. Shirley was extremely proud of her two grandsons who are in the Military, Caleb Tripp Sergeant in the United States Army, his wife Brittnee, their children, Lilly and Laney; and Josh Tripp Staff Sergeant in the United States Army. She was a member of the Plaquemine Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Shirley enjoyed genealogy, sewing, painting, and teaching arts and crafts to children in the Grosse Tete area. The family would like to thank you for your understanding during this difficult time and ask that you please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com. The family would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at Baton Rouge General; especially her special nurse Danica Russell for her loving care.


Published in The Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
