Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
Shirley Mae Travis Day died on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Grace Health and Rehab. She was 89 years old and was retired from Louisiana Department of Corrections. Visiting will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 5 pm until 8 pm and continues on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 9 am until service at 11 am conducted by Rev. Gibbie McMillan. Burial will be in Azalea Rest Cemetery, Zachary. She is survived by 3 daughters, Mary Day Ard Kling and husband, David of Liberty, MS; Cynthia Day Simpson and husband, John "Red" of Zachary and Lena Catherine Day of Zachary. A son, Shannon Wayne Day also of Zachary. A sister, Elizabeth Waldrop and brothers, Harry Waldrop and wife, Dianne; George Travis, Eugene Travis and wife, Estelita; and Billy Travis and wife, Louise. Sisters in law, Meyral Odom, Betty McDaniel and Ethel Day. Grandchildren, Michael Ard, Matt Ard, Jay Simpson, Laura DalFeres, Catherine Shain, Melissa Pisanie, Nick Palmer, Dusty Day, Trey Day, Shannon Day, Jr. Daniel Kling, Jessica Ellis, and Lindsey Kling. 37 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, Edgar C. Day, Sr., son, Edgar C. Day, Jr., mother, Eunice Bridges Waldrop, father, Hardy Travis, son in law, Mike Ard, brother, John D. Travis, sister, Maxine Travis Martin, sisters in law, Norma Travis and Sonja Travis and brother in law, OG Martin. Special nephew, Jerry Lindsey. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be her great grandsons, brothers and sons in law. Shirley enjoyed painting, sewing, gardening and watching her grandchildren play sports. Special thanks to Hospice of Baton Rouge. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 5 to July 8, 2019
