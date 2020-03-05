Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Marie Gilbert. View Sign Service Information Landry's Funeral Home 315 Franklin St Napoleonville , LA 70390 (985)-369-6535 Send Flowers Obituary

One hundred years ago on July 9, 1919, Shirley Marie was born to Amelie (Blanchard) and F.N. "Nick" Carrier, Sr. Shirley grew up with her brother, F.N. "T'Ben" Carrier, Jr. in Napoleonville, Louisiana. As a young girl, Shirley loved to run and play outside…always in the sunshine. She enjoyed running through the cane fields, playing tennis, and picking blackberries to bring home to her mama to bake a pie or cobbler. She stayed active throughout her life - playing a little golf, riding her bike, and riding the lawn mower from yard to yard cutting everyone's grass that needed it until age 79. She then moved into a condo in Thibodaux to be near two of her children. At 93 years young, she gave up driving her car and moved into St. Joseph Manor Assisted Living Facility where she has resided since 2013. Shirley was a graduate of Napoleonville High School and LSU where she pledged Alpha Delta Pi Social Sorority and majored in Science, Health and Physical Education. After graduation she taught school in Assumption Parish at Labadieville High School where she met and married her school principal, James "Jim" Gilbert, Jr. on November 22, 1946. They had three children. She was always a humble and selfless person, who was deeply loved by her children and family, and many friends. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 03, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Napoleonville, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Anne Cemetery, Napoleonville, Louisiana. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband James W. "Jim" Gilbert, Jr., her parents Amelie and F.N. "Nick" Carrier, Sr., her brother F.N. "T'Ben" Carrier, Jr. and wife Charlotte (Talbot). She leaves 3 children: Dr. James "Jim" Gilbert, III (wife, Shanwood Bahm), daughter - Heloise "Ping" Gilbert, and Walter Gilbert (wife, Susan Schmidt); five grandchildren: Dr. Patrick Gilbert (Elizabeth Clark), Allison Gilbert Bennett (Richard), Lauren Gilbert Prejeant (Colby), James Hanson (Mary Grace Brignac), Amie Gilbert; and 6 great-grand children: Cort and Dakota Bennett, Annie and Patrick Flynn Gilbert, William and Matthew Gilbert. We would like to thank Dr. Chester Boudreaux & staff, St. Joseph Manor & their loving staff, her two faithful and longtime caregivers - Brenda Hall and Cherise Harris, and the wonderful Heart of Hospice nurses and aids. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to . Online condolences can be given at As a young girl, Shirley loved to run and play outside…always in the sunshine. She enjoyed running through the cane fields, playing tennis, and picking blackberries to bring home to her mama to bake a pie or cobbler. She stayed active throughout her life - playing a little golf, riding her bike, and riding the lawn mower from yard to yard cutting everyone's grass that needed it until age 79. She then moved into a condo in Thibodaux to be near two of her children. At 93 years young, she gave up driving her car and moved into St. Joseph Manor Assisted Living Facility where she has resided since 2013. Shirley was a graduate of Napoleonville High School and LSU where she pledged Alpha Delta Pi Social Sorority and majored in Science, Health and Physical Education. After graduation she taught school in Assumption Parish at Labadieville High School where she met and married her school principal, James "Jim" Gilbert, Jr. on November 22, 1946. They had three children. She was always a humble and selfless person, who was deeply loved by her children and family, and many friends. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 03, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Napoleonville, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Anne Cemetery, Napoleonville, Louisiana. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband James W. "Jim" Gilbert, Jr., her parents Amelie and F.N. "Nick" Carrier, Sr., her brother F.N. "T'Ben" Carrier, Jr. and wife Charlotte (Talbot). She leaves 3 children: Dr. James "Jim" Gilbert, III (wife, Shanwood Bahm), daughter - Heloise "Ping" Gilbert, and Walter Gilbert (wife, Susan Schmidt); five grandchildren: Dr. Patrick Gilbert (Elizabeth Clark), Allison Gilbert Bennett (Richard), Lauren Gilbert Prejeant (Colby), James Hanson (Mary Grace Brignac), Amie Gilbert; and 6 great-grand children: Cort and Dakota Bennett, Annie and Patrick Flynn Gilbert, William and Matthew Gilbert. 