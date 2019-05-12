Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Martinez "Lirley" McNemar. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith" -2 Timothy 4:7. Shirley "Lirley" Martinez McNemar, age 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 10, 2019. She was born on May 4, 1936 to Adam Napoleon Martinez and Lucille Spragis Martinez. Lirley was a strong woman of faith which was shown through the love and grace she extended to those around her. She was a fierce protector and provider to her family to whom she showed unconditional love (along with her 2 dogs, Tasha and Duke). She retired from J.C. Penney and was very proud of her accomplishments. She was one of the first female retail managers in the United States to work for J.C. Penney. Years later, she met the love of her life, Fritz, and they began endless journeys of traveling the world with many friends. Shirley is survived by her daughter Roxanne Jeansonne (IV) and son, Ricky Roché. Her beloved grandchildren Kellie Roché Sirk (Jeff), Josh Phillips (Darla), Skye Phillips Strain (Grady), Richey Roché, Jacob Roché and Mavrick Roché. Great grandchildren Skylar Sirk, Cooper Sirk, Brooklynn Phillips, Bryson Phillips, Hunter Curcio, and Maddie Strain. Also survived by her sisters Mildred "Duddie" Bourg and Ethel Morris. She is preceded in death by her husband Harold "Fritz" McNemar and her siblings, Evelyn Barnett, Adam "Brother" Martinez, Jr., Janice Marie Smith, Raymond "Curly" Martinez, Louis Spragio, and Isabelle "Bell" Kling. The family would like to extend special thanks to her caregivers who were so loving and devoted to her the past few years, Edie Boudreaux and Martile "Tia" Brooks. Also, many thanks to Kathy Ward and Nancy Zito Anderson. Lirley loved you both as her own and our family is forever grateful for the many blessings you both have extended to us over the years. 