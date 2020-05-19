Shirley McLin Pell
Shirley McLin Pell passed away peacefully from natural causes on May 16, 2020. She was 79 years old and a resident of Satsuma. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her two brothers, Bruce McLin and wife Pamela, Kenneth McLin; her son, Chris Pell; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A graveside service will be held on Thursday May 21, 2020 at 12 pm at Stafford Cemetery on Lod Stafford Rd., conducted by Rev. Willis Easley. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Harold Pell; her parents, Leslie and Martha McLin; two brothers, Louie and Charles McLin and her daughter, Diane Taylor. Arrangements under the direction of Seale Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Stafford Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
