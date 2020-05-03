Shirley Moore Miller
1940 - 2020
Shirley Moore Miller, age 80, a resident of Livingston, LA. passed peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born in Livingston, LA on April 19, 1940 and a graduate of Doyle High School. Shirley was married to Jimmie B. Miller for 58 years and spent much time traveling together to the Great Smokey Mountains, always pausing to catch the latest deal from numerous flea markets. She absolutely loved to cook and host the weekly Sunday after church dinner for her entire family with a spread of food that would impress a King. She served faithfully beside her husband at Doyle Baptist Church where she taught in children's Sunday School for over 40 years. Shirley retired from the Livingston Post Office after 30 years of service where she loved serving and interacting with residents of the community. Survived by her children Patricia Miller Arledge (Tom), Leo Miller (Deborah), and Robert Miller (fiancé Sheryl); six grandchildren Heather Arledge Cambre (Charles), Hannah Arledge Hart (Bronson), Sommer Miller Ebarb (Jeff), Caleb Miller (Lane), Miranda Miller, Madelyn Miller Steinke (Brad); and ten great-grandchildren. Preceded in her death by her husband Jimmie B. Miller; parents, Leo and Mary Moore; one brother, Garvin Moore; two sisters, Dixie Rae Evans and Maxine Cadby. "Many daughters have done well, but you excel them all. Charm is deceitful and beauty is passing, but a woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised." A private graveside service will be held at Old Red Oak Cemetery on Monday in Livingston, LA. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MAY
4
4
Old Red Oak Cemetery
Old Red Oak Cemetery
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
(225) 664-4143
