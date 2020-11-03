1/1
Shirley Musson Stevenson
Shirley Musson Stevenson, known to many as "Maw Maw", went to her heavenly home on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was loved by all who knew her for she radiated the love of the Lord throughout her life on Earth. Even though our hearts are broken, we know she was overjoyed with happiness when she was greeted with open arms from her loving husband, Billy Stevenson. She is survived by her children, Billy Joe Stevenson Sr. (Samantha), Vicky Campbell (Ricky), Teddy Stevenson (Tammy), Sheryl Willis (Louis). She has ten beautiful grandchildren who she loved dearly and nine great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be her loving grandsons, Billy Joe Stevenson, Jr., Joshua Stevenson, Hunter Campbell, Cole Campbell, Davis Willis and Dalton Willis. Honorable pallbearer is Logan Hebert. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM. Visitation will resume Friday, November 6, 2020 from 9:00 – 11:00 AM with a funeral service to begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70816.The family of Shirley Stevenson wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Pastor Dale L. Richter and assistant pastor, Ray Abbott who will be conducting the funeral service. "There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart." Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
NOV
6
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
NOV
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
NOV
6
Interment
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
