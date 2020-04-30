Shirley P. Vicknair
1928 - 2020
Shirley P. Vicknair was born on December 31, 1928 and passed away on April 29, 2020 at the age of 91. She is survived by her children, Peggy Vicknair, Linda Bourgeois (Tommy), Jennifer Sutherland (Dave), Jackie Vicknair, and Dawn Tramonte (Chip); daughter-in-law, Amanda Vicknair; grandchildren, Benjamin and Alyssa Bryson, T.J. Bourgeois (Danielle), Joey Bourgeois (Keri), Savannah Sutherland, Brooke Callahan (Chris), Lauren Bradford, Lane Vicknair (Naomi) and Cami West; great-grandchildren, Brynn and Emmie Bourgeois, Emerson Bradford, Ayda and Ella Vicknair, Brody and Remi West and Genevieve Callahan. She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, LeeRoy F. Vicknair; sons, Dale and Dean Vicknair; parents, Guyton and Linda Pollet; brothers, Lester and Guyton Jr. Pollet; and sister, Leola Hymel. Due to current circumstances, a private service will be held for her immediate family. The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice who cared for her at EJGH, especially her nurse, Jessica, and caregivers, Cynthia Harris and Penny Kilburn. Rose Lynn Funeral Services has been entrusted with handling her arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
