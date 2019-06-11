Shirley Percy Martin, dearly beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at West Feliciana Parish Hospital. She was born in Weyanoke on October 3, 1939, and was a member of Tunica United Methodist Church. She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Donna and Matt Metz, Tracy and Johnny Metz, and Chaille and Ricky Lambert; one son and daughter-in-law, Teddy and Faith Martin; a brother, Raymond Nicholas; eight grandchildren, Nancy Metz Arceneaux, Billie Metz Giroir, Laura Metz Hamilton, Justin Metz, Sarah Metz Pownall, Merrick Lambert, McKinsey Lambert, Mason Lambert; and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Marion Martin; parents William Chaille Percy Sr. and Odie Floyd Holmes; brothers William Chaille Percy Jr., Melvin Percy, and Chaille William Percy; sisters Laura Percy and Sue Holmes. Services will be Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Tunica United Methodist Church, with visiting from 9 to 11 a.m. and service at 11, Bro. Mike Clark officiating. Pallbearers are E.J. Arceneaux, Jason Giroir, Stewart Hamilton, Justin Metz, Andrew Pownall, Merrick Lambert, Mason Lambert, and Cody Shaffer. Honorary pallbearers are Ovide DeSoto, Robert Honeycutt and Bob Seemann. Burial will be at Martin Cemetery. The family sends special appreciation to Dr. Tim Lindsey and the staff of the West Feliciana Parish Hospital. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 13, 2019