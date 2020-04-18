Our loving, beautiful mother, Shirley Rose Marie Guilbeau Oliver, went to be with Jesus on Holy Saturday, April 11, 2020. She passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, listening to one of her favorite songs, "On Eagle's Wings". Shirley Rose, born August 23, 1924 at her grandmother's home in Carencro, Louisiana, was a dedicated wife and mother. She treasured her five children and embraced every moment and life adventure with them. She taught all of us to be happy and to make the best of every day God gives us. Shirely Rose always called us "the jewels in her crown"! She possessed "joie de vivre", loved her Cajun heritage and enjoyed speaking her first language, French, with anyone. She never met a stranger and opened her arms, heart, home, coffee pot and dinner table to everyone, Shirley Rose enjoyed traveling, dancing a Cajun jig, was a voracious reader, loved her yard, flowers and her home and received great satisfaction from her volunteer "work" as a 'pink lady "of Our Lady of the Lake Hospital and also the Our Lady of Mercy Church and Altar Society. Her favorite sayings were, "oh how beautiful" and "thank you". She is survived by her life partner and devoted husband of 75 + years, J.A. "Bud" Oliver, who cherished and loved her with all his heart. They were married on May 26, 1944 at Sacred Heart Church, Baton Rouge, Lousisiana and he attributes all his success solely to her and her unselfish love for him and our family. Shirley Rose is also survived by her five children, Richard (Beverly), David, Carolyn Thompson (Chet), Nancy, Patricia Oliver (Robert Hall). She also leaves nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends far and wide - all too numerous to list. She cherished her role as "Gammaw" to her 3 granddaughters, Amy Thompson Behrnes (Jean Paul), Ashley Thompson Houston (Joshua) and Hayley Oliver Hall, and great grandchildren, Lucy Rose Behrnes and Henry Scott Houston. Shirley Rose is preceded in death by her parents, George and Evelyn (Guilbeau) Guilbeau, of Arnaudville, Louisiana. She was an only child, but cherished her cousins and Guilbeau family immensely. Special thanks for the staff of Hospice of Baton Rouge and her caregivers, Angela, Alice, and Shanir. A private graveside service will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park, Baton Rouge, Louisiana and a memorial mass will be held for friends and extended family at a later date. We will never forget you – there will never be another "Shirley Rose".

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.