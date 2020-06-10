Shirley S. Leggett, 76, born on April 10, 1944 in Wichita, KS, went to be with her Lord and Savior at her home in Jackson on Monday, June 8, 2020. She retired from the East Feliciana Parish School System with 33 years of service and continued her teaching career at Centreville Academy in Centreville, MS to teach for an additional 19 years. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Jackson United Methodist Church, Jackson, from 10:00 am until memorial service at 12:00 noon. Shirley is survived by her son, Matt Leggett and wife, Brooke Leggett of Jackson, sister, Virginia Gray and husband Larry Gray of Joplin, MO, grandson, James Leggett, nephews, Lee Rhame and wife, Rachelle Rhame, Jason Gray and wife, Kimberly Gray, nieces, Kelly Stark, Lori Iannazzo and husband, Jeff Iannazzo, Dana Leggett, great nephews, Gavyn Chesne, Indiana Gray, Gage Rhame and Jacob Rhame, great nieces, Heavin Chesne, Kathleen Parnell and husband, Marvin Parnell, Charlsey Stark, Mazi Gray and Miranda Rhame, and great great nephews, Cooper and Cole Parnell. She is preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Wayne Leggett, son, Jim Leggett, great nephew, Thorne Chesne and parents, Richard and Edith Stull. Shirley was a 1967 graduate of Wichita State University, Wichita, KS where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education and went on to earn her Master's Degree in Elementary Education from Southeastern Louisiana University, Hammond. Shirley was a 50 year member of The Order of Eastern Star, St. Albans Lodge #80 where she was Worthy Matron 11 times. She was also a plural member of the Eunice Chapter #14 in Zachary. She was a 40 year member of Delta Kappa Gamma-Alpha Mu chapter. She was a longtime member of Jackson United Methodist Church and served in many capacities. She will be missed dearly by her family, friends and colleagues. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Delta Kappa Gamma-Alpha Mu Literacy Fund, C/O Kathy Welch, 22423 Fairway View Dr., Zachary, LA 70791.

