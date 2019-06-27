Guest Book View Sign Service Information Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-8891 Visitation 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM New Sunlight Baptist Church 1777 America Street View Map Service 11:00 AM New Sunlight Baptist Church 1777 America Street View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley S. Wilson, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, she died of natural causes on June 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Butterfly Wing at the Baton Rouge General Medical Center Mid City campus. She was 85 and a retired teacher with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. Visiting and funeral services will be at New Sunlight Baptist Church, 1777 America Street, on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until service at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Reverend Dale W. Flowers, Pastor. Interment will be at Southern Memorial Gardens. She was converted on September 1, 1942 and was baptized by the late Reverend Louis Brown on October 1, 1942 and subsequently became a lifelong member of New Sunlight Baptist Church. She served as a Musician, Member of the Deaconess Ministry, Sunday school teacher, and Vacation Bible School volunteer. In 1997, the late Reverend J. R. Williams named Sister Shirley S. Wilson as Mother of the Church. She was a dedicated servant of the Fourth District Baptist Association, East Baton Rouge Parish Women's Auxiliary, Women's Missionary Society, and was a loyal member of Mission Circle #3. She also served in various other capacities appointed by the late Reverend Williams. She faithfully served as Mother of the Church until her passing. She was a Life member of Mu Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and a member of Pride of Scotlandville Chapter 11 Order of Eastern Star, Prince Hall affiliation. The Mu Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. will perform their ritual at 9:45 a.m., this will be immediately followed by the ritual from Pride of Scotlandville Chapter 11 Order of Eastern Star, Prince Hall affiliation. Survivors include three sons, Eugene A. Wilson III, Dr. Roderick D. (Dr. Anitra Curley) Wilson and Troy S. Wilson; two stepdaughters, Shirley (Lawrence and children) Nicholas, New Orleans, LA and Mary (Alphonso and children) Sims, Canton, MI; one brother, Dr. Roy L. (Dr. Earline Morgan) Simms; one sister-in-law, Rosie Simms; two special first cousins, Patricia S. Williams and Jeannine S. (Eddie) Johnson, all of Baton Rouge; six grandchildren, Israel Wilson, Dion Wilson, Washington D.C., Steven Wilson, Danielle Wilson, Houston, Texas, Dymon Delpit, and Devin Wilson, Houston, Texas; one god-daughter, Bridgette (Errol A. and children) Grosvenor, DeSoto, Texas. She also has numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene A. Wilson, Jr.; parents, Rev. Dalton and Lucille Simms; three brothers, Alvin Vernon Simms, Joseph Henry Simms, and Dalton Simms, Jr.; one sister, Beverly Dyer; one brother-in-law, Dr. John Dyer; three nieces, Sharon S. Young, Christy Simms, and Aux-Vasse Simms; one nephew, Leon Jones. 