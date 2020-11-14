Shirley Sanchez Griffith, 94, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born March 24, 1926 in Gretna and grew up in Carville, LA. After graduating from high school, she moved to Baton Rouge to work as an office clerk and typist at LSU. After she married in 1948, she and her husband moved numerous times with the U.S. Air Force including residences in Texas, California, Hawaii, South Carolina, Scotland and Louisiana. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends, and pursued several creative hobbies later in life. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph Sanchez and Louise Richard Sanchez; husband Lt. Col. (ret) J. Malcolm; daughter Beryl Talbot and husband Dick; and siblings Marie, Bert, Mary, Joseph, Grenville. She is survived by her grandson Seth Talbot and wife Becky; great-granddaughters Adele and Samantha; and several nieces and nephews. She had a kind and gentle manner that endeared her to all who knew her. Special appreciation for the care and support provided by Peggy Guynn over the last several years, and for all those who visited her at her home. The family is grateful to Ms. Laverne Gambrell and Ms. Janice James for their care in her last years. Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Wednesday, November 18 at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church. Interment to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National MS Society, Louisiana, 3500 N. Causeway Blvd, #402, Metairie, LA 70002 or online at www.nationalmssociety.org.