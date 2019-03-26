Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Storey. View Sign

Shirley Storey was welcomed home on a beautiful Sunday morning March 24, 2019 at the age of 90. A lifelong resident of Morocco, IN; she was currently living in New Roads, LA to be near her daughter. She will always be remembered as a loving and gentle soul and touched the lives of many with her deep faith that had carried her through her times of past sorrows. Everything she did was done with her special touch; her piano music, singing, painting, her chicken and noodles, cream pie, angel food cakes, and gracious way of entertaining. Most importantly, her family was everything to her. Keeping family traditions was so special. Her grandkids will always hear her "It's memories kids. Things don't last, memories are foverever." She is survived by a son Stephen (Paula)Storey, and daughter Paula (Roger) Richard; Grandchildren Shane (Mindy) Storey, Jenny (Chris) Ritchie, Kortland (Amanda) Kemper, and Kass Kemper; 6 greatgrandchildren; and her precious sister Pauline Peterson. She was proceeded in death by her loving husband Leonard, son Kurt, and grandson Cameron; her parents William and Josephine Boyd; brothers Adley, Chet, Roy, Orville, and Lawrence Boyd. Her family would like to thank her angels at LaCour House who lovingly assisted her the past four years. A special thanks to Mildred Honore', Carolyn Thomas, as well as Dr. Ashley Bordelon, Amanda Chustz, Carolyn Montgomery, and the Point Coupe' Hospice family for the compassion shown to mom and her loved ones during her final journey home. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date at the Morocco United Methodist Church. "When we all see Jesus, we'll shout and sing the victory." Funeral Home Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.

210 West End Drive

New Roads , LA 70760

