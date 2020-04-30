Shirley Tony
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the age of 83, Shirley Tony exchanged life on earth for life forevermore to be with her Heavenly Father. She was born on February 14, 1937. She spent 30+ years educating the youth. She is survived by her four children, Joyce Green, Diane Spurlock, sons Michael and wife Karen Tony, and Devin Butler all of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Daughter-in-law Ronnie Ross. She leaves a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, five surviving brothers, and six surviving sisters. She is preceded in death by her parents, Washington Thomas Jr. and Olivia Callahan Thomas, and son Joseph Ross, Jr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
God's love to the Tony and Thomas families may the love and memories shares give you comfort at his time and forever more.
Joyce York
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved