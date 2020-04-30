On Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the age of 83, Shirley Tony exchanged life on earth for life forevermore to be with her Heavenly Father. She was born on February 14, 1937. She spent 30+ years educating the youth. She is survived by her four children, Joyce Green, Diane Spurlock, sons Michael and wife Karen Tony, and Devin Butler all of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Daughter-in-law Ronnie Ross. She leaves a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, five surviving brothers, and six surviving sisters. She is preceded in death by her parents, Washington Thomas Jr. and Olivia Callahan Thomas, and son Joseph Ross, Jr.

