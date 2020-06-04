Shirley Truax Roddy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Truax Roddy, 70, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Shirley worked for many years with children at daycares and loved to be around children. Her pride and joy though were her grandchildren and loving on them. One of her favorite times to herself was watching Law and Order. Shirley was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Friday, June 5, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will resume Saturday, June 6, from 8 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Beechridge Cemetery, Denham Springs. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Chris Rodemann IV; son, Kirby Roddy, Jr.; grandchildren, Hayden, Hunter, Kyle, and Bubba Roddy, Nicole and Gabby Rodemann; a great-grandchild, who was excitedly announced just before she passed; siblings and their spouses, Raymond Truax, Liz and David Kelly, Sally and Carl Watts, and Russell and Georgia Truax; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Adeline Truax. Pallbearers will be Hayden, Hunter, Kyle, and Bubba Roddy, David Kelly, Pan Stroughter, Julio Magos, and Ian May. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Seale Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Seale Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Service
10:00 AM
Seale Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved