Shirley Truax Roddy, 70, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Shirley worked for many years with children at daycares and loved to be around children. Her pride and joy though were her grandchildren and loving on them. One of her favorite times to herself was watching Law and Order. Shirley was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Friday, June 5, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will resume Saturday, June 6, from 8 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Beechridge Cemetery, Denham Springs. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Chris Rodemann IV; son, Kirby Roddy, Jr.; grandchildren, Hayden, Hunter, Kyle, and Bubba Roddy, Nicole and Gabby Rodemann; a great-grandchild, who was excitedly announced just before she passed; siblings and their spouses, Raymond Truax, Liz and David Kelly, Sally and Carl Watts, and Russell and Georgia Truax; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Adeline Truax. Pallbearers will be Hayden, Hunter, Kyle, and Bubba Roddy, David Kelly, Pan Stroughter, Julio Magos, and Ian May. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.