Shirley Tullier, 82, a resident of Baker, LA, died on Monday, June 3, 2019. There will be a graveside service on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Louisiana National Cemetery at 2:30pm. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, John Tullier; daughter, Kaye Tullier Dobbins and her husband Steven of Gonzales; son John E. Tullier and his wife Jessica of Baton Rouge, LA; brother Morris Jones of Vancouver, Canada; three grandchildren, Caleb Dobbins, Chance Dobbins, and Connie Tullier. She was preceded in death by her brother Ken Jones. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 6, 2019